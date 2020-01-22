Police have arrested gang members from both the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in Hawke's Bay over weapons charges.

While responding to a report of patched Mongrel Mob members convening in Wairoa midday on Tuesday, police conducted a vehicle search and recovered two unlawful firearms and ammunition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Wairoa and is set to appear in Gisborne District Court today charged with two counts of possessing an unlawful firearm and one count of possessing unlawful ammunition.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 25-year-old Black Power associate in Onekawa about 9pm on Tuesday.

The man was found in possession of a knife and a small amount of methamphetamine.

He will appear in Napier District Court in the coming days charged with possession of an offensive weapon and drugs offenses.

The arrests follow a clash between the gangs in Taradale last Sunday where shots were fired, one injuring a man and one hitting the rear of a child's car seat.

"These incidents are further examples of gang members arming themselves unlawfully, and putting the public and police staff at risk," Detective Inspector Rob Jones said.

"We are concerned about the current situation and the potential for violence and threatening behaviour on our streets.

"Police will not tolerate people being put at risk, and we would like to sincerely thank those members of the public who have provided information or reported concerns, as this is helping Police respond and prevent further harm," he said.

Police presence in Ruatoria and Taradale has increased following the incident.

Frontline police in the Eastern District remain armed as a precaution.