

Napier's leaders have organised a community meeting to talk about a gang shooting in Taradale's main street.

The public meeting - organised by Napier City Council, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, the police and Minister of Police and local MP Stuart Nash - will be held at 3pm on Sunday in Taradale's town hall.

Wise, who was "shocked and saddened" by the escalation of violence within the community said the council will be supporting the police and other community agencies as they worked to resolve the gang related incidents.

The incident occured on Sunday around 1pm in the CBD.

A pellet from a shotgun hit a car seat which had a child strapped into it as rival gangs Mongrel Mob and Black Power clashed.

The child was unharmed.

A 25-year-old man had injuries to his face, eye and torso as a result of a single gunshot in the same confrontation which saw 30 to 40 gang members spill into Gloucester St.

The man has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the shooting and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Wednesday.