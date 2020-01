Police are concerned about a 12-year-old girl missing from Mount Maunganui.

The Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police Facebook page put a plea out after the young girl named Annie was reported missing from her Mount Maunganui home last night.

She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with a cat on the front and faded denim shorts.

She is 150cm tall and is of thin/medium build.

Advertisement

Police ask that if anyone sees the girl to call 111 and quote the file number 200120/3432.