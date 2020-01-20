Several Act supporters have expressed their outrage after party leader David Seymour called New Zealand "Aotearoa" in a Waitangi Day slogan.

Seymour released a slogan adapted from Donald Trump's MAGA campaign, calling for Kiwis to "Make Aotearoa Great Again" ahead of Waitangi Day.

The 36-year-old MP told RNZ's Morning Report that the MAGA message was probably the most successful campaign slogan of the past few years.

Because America and Aotearoa both begin with A "we thought we'd have a bit of fun", Seymour said.

Advertisement

He's not worried that it is also proving controversial.

"It has achieved something... [it's] revealed we live in such censorious times and times where outrage is so perpetual that even an allusion to Donald Trump sends some people into conniptions.

"And I think that so long as that's the case it's going to be very difficult to actually debate the real issues that face New Zealand.

"It's brought attention to our event and it means we can actually start talking about those real issues and I'm looking forward to it."

However, the MAGA slogan has angered many of his voters, with several expressing their outrage at the name "Aotearoa".

Act's new slogan has caused a stir. Photo / Facebook

Taking to social media, Act voters said the country's name is New Zealand, not Aotearoa, with some labelling the Māori name for our country as "made up".

"Oh Gaaawd, we've got Waitangi Day coming up..... and we'll get Ayotearower shoved at us everywhere," one boomer said.

Another wrote: "The name of this country is NEW ZEALAND. And I tell you what ACT...if you mention this made-up name just one more time ... I won't be voting for you ... CAPICE?"

Advertisement

david seymour is hosting a MAGA day that isn’t racist enough. this is like taking a dump on the lawn and not even the dog will roll it pic.twitter.com/F6Cjhzv3zL — Morgan Godfery (@MorganGodfery) January 17, 2020

A third chimed in: "You just LOST ANOTHER VOTE. The name is NEW ZEALAND not Aotea....... a made-up name!!! You were warned ages ago about this. LISTEN."

Another Act fan has also demanded those who call it Aotearoa get kicked to touch.

"NEW ZEALAND ya muppet - You want to change a countries NAME? - Public Referendum is the ONLY way this should happen. They will not do this and they will not get there way. - Our Country is called NEW ZEALAND - full stop - Kick them ALL to TOUCH 2020."

Many Act fans' reaction has had others in stitches, with some poking fun at both Seymour and the backlash.

"Hilarious! When you try to confuse leftists but all you end up doing is pissing off the more racist portion of your supporters," one joked.

Another added: "I've come to the conclusion that the only reason these people are angry at Aotearoa is literally because they can't pronounce it properly, and we can't be angry at that. I'm done."

Seymour said there was no plan to also sell Trump's distinctive red caps but T-shirts were a possibility.