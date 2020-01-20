Police officers have arrested a man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle across West Auckland this afternoon.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in the Avondale area about 2.40pm and when police attempted to stop the car it fled.

Police say they did not pursue the vehicle but that the Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle from overhead and directed staff on the ground.

The vehicle headed north on the North Western Motorway before coming to a stop on Old North Rd in Kumeu where the driver fled on foot.

Advertisement

He was found shortly after.

The man was arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.