Panicked Waihī Beach residents evacuated tonight after tsunami warning sirens rang out across the Bay of Plenty.

Civil Defence and Waikato police later confirmed there was no tsunami warning for the area and said the sirens were a false alarm.

This actually makes it worse - the sirens are sounding and they have no idea why. pic.twitter.com/wBk3naRwpO — AndiBrotherston (@AndiBeeeee) January 19, 2020

"A siren started and we were wondering what it was, and then someone on loud speakers said we needed to evacuate as there was a tsunami," an evacuee told the Herald.

Sirens also sounded in Mount Maunganui, Te Puke and Ōmokoroa.

Waikato police said they were aware sirens were ringing across the east coast of the North Island.

"We have spoken with [Civil Defence] National Emergency Management Agency staff, who believe this is due to a technical fault," a spokesperson said.

Technicians are looking into the problem.

🚨 SIRENS IN COASTAL WAIKATO/WAIHI BEACH 🚨 We are receiving reports of sirens going off along the east coast of the... Posted by Waikato Police on Sunday, 19 January 2020

The Tauranga City Council shared a post on Facebook saying it was aware sirens had been ringing but there was no national warning for a tsunami.









