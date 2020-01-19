Crop circles may be a rarity in Southland, but one pilot has proved Southland farmers are not against mowing political statements into their fields.

Pilot John Sarginson posted to Facebook an aerial photo of a Southland field which had the words "Comrad Adern f*** off back to Russia" [sic] mown into it.

"A friend who regularly flies between Invercargill and Christchuch sent me the pic he took. It's below our national carrier's flight path so anyone with a window seat has an opportunity to view on a South Island fine day."

Shared by the National Party's Meme Working Group Facebook page, the photo received plenty of attention.

Advertisement

Views of the message varied. Someone commented "Imagine putting 10 hours in mowing this but still not knowing how to spell comrade or Ardern", while another read, "That is art work ... We need this displayed at every school, office, every institution in this country".

Some questioned the legitimacy of the photo but most seemed to accept it as unaltered.

Someone on Twitter said they, "predict a Photoshop" and in response, another tweeted, "me too — such well formed lettering and artistic use of fonts and caps. A very, very artistic and skilful farmer indeed."

It is not the first time a farmer has spoken in similar terms about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Shortly before the last election, a Morrinsville protester held a sign that read, "she's a pretty communist".

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said her office had no comment.