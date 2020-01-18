A body has been recovered after a climber fell at Mt Earnslaw / Pikirakatahi, near Glenorchy, yesterday.

Police received the report at 4pm, although the fall is understood to have happened earlier in the afternoon.

A Land Search and Rescue team was initially called to the track just after 4pm, but was put on hold because a helicopter was responding.

Shortly after 5pm, the helicopter returned to base to retrieve additional support from search and rescue personnel.

A body was located near Earnslaw Hut about 8.20pm.

The death will be referred to the coroner.