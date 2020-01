A rescue helicopter has been unable to locate a climber that was thought to have fallen on Mount Earnslaw, near Glenorchy, today.

A police media spokeswoman said a Land Search and Rescue team was initially called to the Mt Earnslaw track just after 4pm, but it had been put on hold because a helicopter was responding.

Shortly after 5pm, the helicopter returned to base to retrieve additional support from search and rescue personnel.

The search is continuing.