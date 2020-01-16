Kiwis living in Australia have revealed the reasons why they would rather live across the ditch then come back home.

On the Facebook page, New Zealanders living Down Under NZ, expats complained about what they didn't like about their homeland and why they believed Australia was better.

Some people said they were disgruntled with the cost of living in New Zealand, while others praised Australia's.

READ MORE:

• Expats in Australia warn Kiwis planning to cross the Ditch: 'It's not as easy as you think'

Advertisement



"Never going back to NZ. Not even to visit people or bury the dead. Living in NZ you're always checking the bank to see if you can afford the food shopping," one person wrote.

Another said: "Here in Australia [we] don't have those issues, travelled more of Aussie than NZ."

Others pointed out how more affordable groceries and dining out in Australia is compared to their homeland.

A number of Kiwis also praised Australia's housing market for being more affordable than New Zealand. Photo / Nick Reed

"Food shopping fill the trolley up and don't care what the price is because you can afford it," one expat wrote.

Another agreed: "Better living cheaper food can fill up your cupboards including meat fruit and veg not like back home so expensive to eat healthy meals."

A mother-of-two, who has been living in Australia for just one month, has opened up the massive impact her life has had since day-to-day costs were a lot cheaper.

"The struggle is real in NZ, cost of living is barely affordable, wages are low, can barely feed your kids. After paying for rent, then you have to stretch what is left for food, power, water, petrol," she wrote.

"Food prices are off the Richter scale. Half a trolley of bare essentials for a family of four [is] $200 plus, that doesn't even include meat for the freezer."

Advertisement

She added that her average weekly rent for a three-bedroom house in Auckland was $550, despite her weekly wage being $700-800.

"Average monthly power bill $350, average monthly water bill $120, petrol prices per litre $2.35."

Another Kiwi agreed, writing: "Yup, better living, cheaper food. Can fill up your cupboards including meat fruit and veg, not like back home ... so expensive to eat healthy meals."

While another wrote that they will never go back home as she can "feed my kids here!".

Other Kiwis said groceries were more affordable in Australia compared to New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

One woman said she would love to come back to New Zealand, but her "sh***y pay" was preventing her from returning.

"I feel it's very divided here, BUT job and academic opportunities and living prices are much better," she wrote.

A number of Kiwis also praised Australia's housing market for being more affordable than New Zealand.

"Ain't no place like home, however Ozzie has been amazing for us. We hit the ground with excellent jobs, meeting great people and buying a home (with savings in the bank)," a father wrote.

Another agreed: "Oz is waaaaay better than NZ in almost all respects but there's nothing like home."

However, there were a few complaints from Kiwis about Australia, including the scorching hot summer weather and mosquitoes.

There were a few complaints from Kiwis about Australia, including the scorching hot summer weather and mosquitoes. Photo / 123RF

"It's nice here and I make a good living but I hate the summers and the mozzies," one man said.

Others said that New Zealand had nicer water than their new living quarters, claiming Australia's tap water tasting "metallic".

"It's yuck. I only drink bottled water. Been here 31 years and still can't drink it from the tap," one man said.

Another agreed: "Yep just drink bottled water since moving here."

One Kiwi said despite enjoying his new adult lifestyle in Australia, he wouldn't have wanted to have grown up across the ditch.

"I couldn't imagine growing up in suburban Australia, can't do anything as a kid, very PC, and a lot of spazzes around," he said.