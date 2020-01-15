A Kiwi man and his Australian-born daughters who are accused of bullying and attacking their Melbourne neighbours say they've received death threats since a story aired on television.

Rob Rakei, originally from Taupo, and his daughters Saige and Neretah, can be seen on the footage from Nine News show A Current Affair, hosing down the news crew as they're approached about their violent behaviour caught on their neighbour's CCTV.

Disability pensioner Margaret Stokes, 59, lives at the Blackburn home with daughter Rachel. Her son had earlier moved out because of the abuse, she says in the news item.

One of Rakei's daughters can be seen throwing a rock at Rachel as Rakei comes up and laughs in her face. It also features them threatening the family with a machete.

The reporter stands on the street and tries to question the family, which includes the daughters' boyfriends, he is then repeatedly drenched by a hose they share between themselves on the front lawn.

Rakei heads back inside the house as the daughters and their boyfriends deny doing anything wrong, despite the confronting CCTV footage.

Stokes and her daughter say they feel like prisoners in their own home.

Former Taupo man Robert Rakei laughs at the news crew from A Current Affair as he leaves his Blackburn, Melbourne, home recently. Image / A Current Affair

However, when contacted by the Herald, the girls' Australian mother Tracy Allan said since the story aired earlier this week, Rakei had suffered two brain bleeds and was only yesterday released from hospital.

She believed the incidents started after a ball went over the fence of her ex's property. Allan claimed that when Saige went to retrieve it she was hit in the back with pick axe.

"When Saige went to get it she got hit by a young lady next door in the back with pick axe and so the story goes on."

Allan said when A Current Affair were notified and began working on a story, her daughters and Rakei were "hounded".

Since it aired they had all received death threats.

"Aca hounded them, hanging round almost stalking them for days with cameras. I myself and certain members of family [have] received death threats [and their] address been shared numerous times on Facebook."

Allan claimed that the story had portrayed them as "animals".

"This whole story betrayed [sic] them to be animals and that's not the case. The neighbours are crying saying they did this and that but no one is listening to what the neighbours did to them."

She said Rakei was a Kiwi, originally from Taupo, but her daughters were Australian and had never been to New Zealand.

Reporter Sam Cucchiara is squirted with a garden hose as he tries to question the tenants of the Blackburn home which include a Kiwi man and his daughters. Photo / A Current Affair

"My girls are Aussie, they can't be deported. Very unfair how things get edited to suit Aca."

Allan said she and Rakei hadn't been together for more than 15 years.

However, the stress of the story had seen him hospitalised with two brain bleeds.

When she previously had custody of her daughters they "were looked up to by everyone". However, since moving in with their Dad that had changed, she said.

"Since this story aired, Robert's had two brain bleeds and just come home from hospital.

"All of my kids used to live with me but all chose as they got older to live with their dad. While they were with me they went to school and were looked up to by everyone as good kids."

Stokes and her daughter have since been offered a new public housing home from the Department of Health and Human Services after the story aired.

A Current Affair has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.