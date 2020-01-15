Four prisoners have been injured after a Corrections van crashed on State Highway One in Atiamuri, north of Taupō.

Brigid Kean, acting Deputy Regional Commissioner, told The Herald the van crashed while transporting prisoners between Rimutaka Prison and Spring Hill Corrections Facility.

"There were two staff members and four prisoners in the vehicle. Police and ambulance are responding," she said.

"There is no threat to public safety."

Advertisement

The Department of Corrections will provide more information when it is available, she said.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports at 4.10 pm this afternoon of a van going off the road on SH1 between Chestnut Rd and Ohakuri Rd before crashing into a bank.

It was unclear how many people were or are in the van, she said.

"Four people are injured and have a range of minor to moderate injuries."

The police spokeswoman said there were likely to be delays.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said the service was called to the crash at the same time as the police.

She said one person had been seriously injured while five others had been moderately injured.

She said an ambulance was on the scene, with another two ambulances and a helicopter on the way.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the van had tipped on its side and crews were at the incident to manage scene safety.