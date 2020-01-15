When Jacinda Ardern first took a break from being Prime Minister, she tried to slip under the radar for a holiday in Australia.

Not long after returning, partner Clarke Gayford detailed the attempt at a low-key visit just a few months after Labour seized power at the last election.

The story was never told at the time yet begs an airing given the high-profile nature of Ardern's latest holiday over the Tasman.

It has seen a stream of photographs picturing Ardern with those who recognised and met her during the Australian summer break.

The enthusiasm with which she has been greeted has delighted some and infuriated others, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison being compared unfavourably after poor handling of the bush fire crisis.

It saw Australian television host Steven Price return from a break of his own to tell viewers: "She should be in her own country and spend money in her own place. Typical virtue signalling from Ardern. I get sick and tired of that woman."

Back in 2018, Price likely hadn't had time to get "sick and tired of that woman". Just two months in the job, the country and the world were only just getting to know the politician catapulted into New Zealand's top job.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2017 hosting a celebratory barbecue after the election. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In early 2018, after Christmas with Gayford's family in Gisborne, the couple caught a flight to Australia.

It had been a hurly-burley six months, from Ardern's elevation to Labour leader, election as Prime Minister then discovery she was to become a mother.

Gayford - in an interview at the time - explained how he had set about organising the break while Ardern was grappling with her new role.

One of those new aspects was the constant presence of armed police protection officers. They were both acclimatising.

"They're all really nice guys. They are conscious of the fact it's an invasive position to be in. I'm lucky because they don't follow me," said Gayford, "so I get to duck in and out of that world. I'm still getting used to having them around."

There was a lot to get used to. Gayford's a keen fisho - he has his own television show - and time out chasing fish was always time away from the world.

Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern introduce daughter Neve to the world. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"It's all changed now because we've got security with her all the time. If we go out in a boat, they have to organise a boat and follow us."

And so it was, with some delight, they discovered they had the option of having security - or not - when leaving the country on holiday for a week.

"We said no. And that was great, for a bit of a break, because she's had people following her since August."

The freedom was "awesome". Determined to keep a low profile, the couple packed light and dressed casual with the aim of slipping through the airport (believed to be Brisbane), picking up a car and disappearing into anonymity.

That didn't happen.

As Gayford explained, it's Australian protocol to welcome national leaders in a particular way.

Tonga welcomes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford during a diplomatic visit. Photo / Michael Craig

"They see it as upon themselves to chaperone you through the airport. We didn't really want that but they insisted."

As they emerged from customs and immigration, ready for an incognito break, they were greeted by suited foreign affairs officials.

"So we got whisked through the airport into their equivalent of a Crown limo, a big fancy Holden, and they drive you to the first place where you're going, whether your accommodation or - in our case - this car rental company.

"So we had this hilarious thing where we get into the car with all the pomp, and the driver, and support person and he drove us to ... Bargain Cars Australia, where we picked up a Hyundai i20.

"I did the booking online and we both genuinely like a good deal on a car."

The humble Hyundai i20. Photo / File

For Gayford, wonder gave way to hilarity as the flash Crown car cut through traffic before depositing the couple at the budget car rental company. Then - with its Australian diplomatic escort - hung about while the couple sorted out the rental agreement.

The guy running the place "cracked up". "He couldn't help himself," said Gayford. The rental company had been forewarned by the Australian government, and Gayford figured from the reaction a security team had "done an advance on the place".

"Aw mate," said the rental company worker, "when this booking came through I thought this has to be a radio station - it has to be a prank. I was thinking, 'why would they book a car from us'."

Rental car sorted and bags stored in the boot, Ardern and Gayford disappeared on holiday, leaving their escort behind.

Once away, they appeared to have found some solitude - unlike this latest trip, no photographs emerged on social media.