Diversions are in place after a bus caught fire in Wellington.

Police said passengers were off the bus and now safe.

The incident happened at the intersection of Vautier Ave and Cecil Rd, Wadestown, just after 7am today.



Central fire communications shift manager Belinda Beets said the back of the GoBus vehicle - where the engine is - was "extensively damaged".

However, no passengers were injured.

Delays would be expected until around mid-morning as fire crews wait for gas specialists to arrive at the scene and declare the bus safe for removal.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.