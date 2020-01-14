A crash in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel is causing extensive delays for citybound motorists this morning,

The crash blocked lanes for northbound motorists just after 8am.

By 8.40am two lanes in the tunnel had re-opened - however heavy congestion remained north from Hillsborough Rd.



All lanes were re-opened a short time later.

Motorists heading towards the city or West Auckland are being told to delay travel, or to exit the motorway early at the Maioro St offramp to avoid congestion.

UPDATE 8:35AM

This breakdown also fully cleared with all three lanes through the Northbound Waterview Tunnel now open. ^TPhttps://t.co/j5jahp7vTC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 14, 2020

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 8:00AM

A crash is now blocking lanes at the entrance to the Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Please delay your journey or exit SH20 northbound at, or prior to, Maioro St to avoid congestion. ^TP pic.twitter.com/zOCq1knH4g — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 14, 2020



Earlier, at 7.35am, a breakdown was reported inside the tunnel heading in the same direction. That vehicle was said to be blocking the left northbound lane.