A crash in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel is causing extensive delays for citybound motorists this morning,
The crash blocked lanes for northbound motorists just after 8am.
By 8.40am two lanes in the tunnel had re-opened - however heavy congestion remained north from Hillsborough Rd.
All lanes were re-opened a short time later.
Motorists heading towards the city or West Auckland are being told to delay travel, or to exit the motorway early at the Maioro St offramp to avoid congestion.
Earlier, at 7.35am, a breakdown was reported inside the tunnel heading in the same direction. That vehicle was said to be blocking the left northbound lane.