A pedestrian is in a serious condition after being hit by a bus in central Auckland - the second in two days.

The incident took place at 9.20am this morning at the corner of Wellesley and Hobson streets.

All lanes are now OPEN on Wellesley St following an earlier serious crash. ^MF https://t.co/KgvPABGf4A — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 13, 2020

Yesterday, a parked tour bus rolled back and struck pedestrians in central Auckland.

Multiple investigations are underway into yesterday's incident.

