Multiple investigations are under way into the runaway double-decker bus that ran over a mother and her baby in downtown Auckland yesterday.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the incident when the driverless sightseeing bus rolled down a hill.

The police serious crash unit attended the scene initially but the investigation has been handed over to the Auckland City District road policing team, a police spokeswoman said this morning.

WorkSafe has started initial inquiries to establish what occurred, and what the next steps might be, a spokeswoman said.

The owner of the bus company, Mark Gilbert, told RNZ it was helping police with inquiries and "offering support to those injured and supporting our team with whatever they need".

The company would not comment on whether the handbrake was on.

A woman with a child was run over by the bus, with witnesses racing to free her.

A central Auckland worker described the horror of hearing a mother screaming for her baby as a double decker bus rolled over her and her child's pram.

Satender Phogat, who works at Kebab Time in Victoria St, said people were crossing the road on the green pedestrian light when he noticed the bus rolling backwards just after 1pm yesterday.

He ran outside and noticed the driver was not in the bus which was travelling at 10 to 12km/h so his initial reaction was to try to stop it.

"I was not expecting the bus going backwards without the driver."

Pedestrians watched in horror as the bus rolled down a hill and injured three people.

One witness said a young woman with a child was struck by the City Sightseeing Tours bus.

"She went under the bus and the rest of us managed to get out of the way," she told the Herald.

"Everyone jumped in and helped her out from under the bus. Then we had to locate the baby.

"There was no bus driver. There was no one.

"It was absolutely terrifying".

A St John spokeswoman said two people had been taken to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries. She could not confirm whether one of them was a child.

Police said three people had been injured, and all were in a minor condition.

A second witness, Mark Mallinger, told the Herald he saw a double decker sightseeing bus rolling down Victoria St and a person, presumed to be its driver, running after it.

He heard people screaming after the bus crashed into a construction site on the corner of Victoria and Albert Sts.

Never auto play Focus: Eyewitness Satender Phogat describes the moment he raced to help those trapped under a sightseeing bus that ploughed through pedestrians in Auckland CBD. Video / Ben Leahy / Jason Oxenham

Mallinger said he heard a crunching sound as the bus crashed backward through a construction barrier.

He said the bus had gone through an area where pedestrians crossed the road at the traffic lights - and it was busy as it was lunchtime.

Despite the steep hill the bus came to a stop when it hit the construction site.

The bus had started rolling slowly, so he assumed it was being reversed - until it sped up and he saw the driver running after it.

A reporter at the scene said a woman appeared to have been trapped.

She was sitting down holding a young child and was being attended to by fire officers. She appeared to have escaped serious injury and was able to walk to an ambulance.

Her arm appeared to have been hurt as it was strapped up and was scraped.

There was also an abandoned pram which did not appear to be damaged and appeared to belong to the injured woman.

Police said the crash near the corner of Victoria St and Albert St was reported at 1.05pm.

Two ambulances, two fire trucks and two police cars attended the scene.

A City Sightseeing Tours spokeswoman declined to comment on the accident.