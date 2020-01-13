By RNZ

Thousands of high school students from New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue will find out their NCEA results online today.

Late last year, about 140,000 high school pupils attended 119 exam sessions. The results will be released on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority website, though they will not say exactly when.

Western Springs College student Nazera Ibrahim said she would be checking the site first thing this morning to see if her biology, chemistry, English, French and history exam results were up.

RNZ asked Nazera if she and her friends have been worrying over the summer break.

"Kind of. People do talk about it a little bit. But you don't want it to ruin your holiday, rather than hang out with your friends."

Nazera said she may feel a little less anxious once she found out her results, ahead of starting back at Western Springs as a Year 13 student at the end of this month.

Tens of thousands of students are expected to log on to NZQA site to check their 2019 exam results.

Albany Senior High School principal Claire Amos said it was only natural for young people to be feeling nervous ahead of learning their results.

"There will be a degree of anxiety. It has been quite a while since students did exams and for some students a lot can be hanging on results; like going to university.

"But it is important for students to remember that while getting your Level 1 or 2 certificate and getting your 80 credits is really important, at the same time if you haven't quite got there, there's plenty of opportunities to catch up."

This year will be the first that a fee waiver will be available for some students requesting a reconsideration, if income requirements are met.

