One person has died following a water-related incident at Oakura, New Plymouth.

Critically injured, they were pulled from the water at from Oakura Beach on Monday evening, a police statement said.

Emergency services were called around at around 8.25pm.

"Medical attention was administered, but the person died at the scene," the statement read.

Monday's event follows the death of a father who drowned after rescuing his child at Seatoun Wharf at the weekend.

Wellington man Valeliano Mita rushed to his son's rescue, despite not knowing how to swim, his wife told The Herald.

Mita's son was expected to make a full recovery, a police spokeswoman said.

In the Wairarapa coast, a father and son went snorkelling last Friday and didn't come home.

Forty eight year-old Masterton man Darren Southon and his 11-year-old son Josh were taken by the sea while diving for pāua.

On Sunday police found two bodies, believed to be those of the father and son.

In a police statement, a relative described the pair who "touched the hearts of many people."

"Darren was an adventurous, fun-loving man, who was a giant kid at heart," brother Joe Southon said in a statement.

Southon said his nephew Josh adored his father and loved hanging out with him, whether the pair be cycling, motorbike riding or splitting wood together.

"Joshua was a chip off the old block, just like his dad, he gave everything a go, he was a competent young boy at everything he put his hand to."