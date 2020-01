A car believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery has smashed into a traffic pole in Christchurch.

Senior Sergeant Andy Bearpark said police were attending the crash at the intersection of Hansons Lane and Blenheim Rd in Upper Riccarton.

"Initial indications are the vehicle may be related to an aggravated robbery reported to police on Blenheim Rd around 4.40pm."

Police are working to locate those involved.

There were no reports of injuries, Bearpark said.