Waikato retailers are being stung by a woman repeatedly handing over fake $100 notes in place of the real thing.

Waikato Police are investigating a spate of counterfeit money being used in Hamilton and Waikato, according to the Waikato Police Facebook page.



CCTV footage shows a woman, possibly in hers 20s or 30s and dressed in black, handing over the counterfeit notes.

"We have investigators on the task but could do with some community assistance. Does anyone out there know who the person in these CCTV pics is? She was handing across fake $100 notes," the post said.

Do you recognise this woman who was caught on CCTV handing over counterfeit notes? Photo / NZ Police

Police are urging anyone who recognise the woman to ring the non-emergency crime line on 105 or anonymously leave details with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police want to hear from you if you know who this woman is. Photo / NZ Police

Retailers are also being warned to be extra vigilant about accepting large notes.

"To all you hard-working retailers out there; keep an eye out on the cash coming across your counter, particularly the larger denominations. If you spot something suspicious, ring 111 at the time or 105."

New Zealand has low levels of counterfeiting by international standards, according to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand website, which advises three simple ways of checking whether a note is legit.

Firstly feel the note to check it feels like plastic and that there are areas of raised printing, check that the ink looks sharp and that you can see holograms in the clear windows. There are currently two different versions of the notes circulating so the advice may vary slightly.

Police were unable to provide any further information today.

