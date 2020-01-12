

Police are searching for an offender who fled a checkpoint in Hastings, starting a police pursuit through busy city streets in morning rush-hour traffic.

A spokesperson said police attempted to stop a vehicle at a checkpoint in Frimley, which then fled down Frederick St shortly after 7.40am on Monday.

It continued across Karamu Rd and down Grove Rd, past Splash Planet, before coming to a stop on Windsor Ave.

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter at the scene said an abandoned vehicle on the corner of Windsor Ave and Louie St, surrounded by police cars, was smoking and appeared to have been extinguished.

Two fire engines were at the scene.

One passenger in the vehicle was pepper-sprayed and then placed in the back of a police car, but another remained on the run, witnesses at the scene said.

MORE TO COME