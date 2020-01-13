A bizarre double-vehicle collision has been captured on camera as one car T-bones another in a suburban Auckland street, prompting a second collision with a parked car.



Natalie Oleksy, a vet nurse, captured the dramatic moment on CCTV in the North Shore suburb of Northcross yesterday afternoon.

"We were inside the house, we heard the bang and ran out," she said.

In the footage a silver car swinging backwards in reverse is struck solidly on the side by another car.

As the first car attempts to flee, it smashes into the back of Oleksy's daughter's parked car before both vehicles drive off without stopping.

Another parked car was also damaged.

"It was pretty unreal really," Oleksy said.

It could have been much worse.

A few minutes earlier a neighbour had been unpacking the black car directly across the road.

"We live in a quite cul de sac, it doesn't feed out anywhere else," she said.

"It doesn't make you feel safe in Browns Bay."

Making matters worse, her family has been left out of pocket as she says her third party insurance will not cover the damage.

With estimated repairs needed of $2500 to $3000, it was effectively a write-off as the car was worth only $2000, she said.

It was gutting because her daughter had worked hard to save up for the car.

She now has to borrow a car to sit her full licence test on Friday.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a disorder on Woodridge Ave yesterday.

"Two people in two separate vehicles were involved in a dispute, during which they collided with each other," a police spokeswoman said.

"As a result two parked cars were also damaged."

Police have been speaking to one of the parties involved, and are making inquiries to identify the other, she said.

No charges have yet been laid.