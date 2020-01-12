Hawke's Bay police have dealt with two reports of damaged vehicles at very different ends of the transport scale.

Hastings police were called to a minor two car crash about 12pm on Sunday on the corner of Eastbourne St East and Warren St South.

A police spokeswoman said it was a minor crash with one person sustaining an arm injury.

No other injuries were reported.

There were no blockages reported and a tow was requested for both cars.

Police also received a report of a dumped mobility scooter in a waterway along Westminster Ave, Napier past Glamorgan Avenue towards Park Island in Napier.

A police spokeswoman said they received the report at 12.07pm on Sunday.

"It was not a mobility scooter, it was more like a go-kart.

"It was found lying upside down."

Paula Lindsay spotted the go-kart and posted about it on a Facebook group page wondering if someone had lost the "mobility scooter " and said they probably needed it back.

No members of the public had reported it missing and police had advised Napier City Council. Police had no record of a missing go-kart or scooter, or an accident involving it.