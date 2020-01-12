A man who died after getting into trouble in Wellington Harbour was rescuing a child.

Emergency services were called to Seatoun Wharf in the capital city's eastern suburbs at 8.35pm yesterday.

Unnamed witnesses have said he was attempting to rescue a child which had fallen in the water, the Dominion Post reports.

The child was able to safely return to shore.



The man, however, was transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition and died a short time later.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

A spokeswoman said police would likely publicly identify the man late this afternoon.

Marine Parade resident Mark Cleverley, who lives a few doors down from the wharf, said he first noticed a gathering of emergency services as the sun set.

Once two ambulances arrived he knew something terrible had happened, he said.

"I've since found out it was a drowning of some sort."

But swimming around the Seatoun Wharf was generally considered safe by locals, Cleverley said.

"What happens is the youngsters jump off the wharf all the time. There might have been a bit of jumping there and someone's hurt themselves.

"It was pretty full on down there with all the cops."

The weather was "okay" yesterday, Cleverley said, but there were some of the usual Wellington winds blowing.

"It's pretty open there."