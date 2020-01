A child has died after being hit by a car in a south Auckland driveway.

Police confirmed the child's death, but did not provide further information, such as the child's sex or age.

St John Ambulance was called to the incident on Smiths Ave in Papakura at 5.06pm today and sent two jeeps and one ambulance.

However, they were subsequently not required at the scene and did not treat any patients.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.