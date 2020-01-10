Police say they have "grave concerns" for a father, son pair of snorkellers off the Wairarapa coast who have been missing since yesterday morning.

The search for the pair will continue this morning at 7am when the Westpac Rescue Helicopter will resume a shoreline scan of the east coastline along the Wellington region.

A search of the neighbouring ocean near Mataikona, where the pair were reported missing at 11.30am yesterday, will follow.

The Police National Dive Squad will also be out this morning.

A further low-tide search by Amalgamated Helicopters is expected to take place around 1pm.

Wairarapa Search and Rescue sergeant Tony Matheson expressed the police search operation's fears for the pair's safety.

"We have grave concerns for the pair's safety and we are working as hard as we can to find them," Matheson said in a statement.

Yesterday, an initial search included the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Amalgamated Helicopters, the Lady Elizabeth IV launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition.