A boat carrying two people has sunk on Lake Taupō.

Police were called to reports of a boat sinking and two people stuck on rocks west of Whangamata Bay near Kinloch about 11.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

It appeared the call-out had come from a concerned witness on Kawakawa Rd, she said.

The Coastguard and the harbourmaster were sent to the scene.

By about 12.30pm, the Coastguard had collected the occupants and was taking them to Kinloch.

Harbourmaster Heath Cairns said the two people had been safely recovered by the harbourmaster team, however, the sunken vessel was still underwater.

He said with the current lake conditions they could not salvage the boat today.

The plan was to retrieve it on the next calm day, he said.