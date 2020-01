Traffic has banked up on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway after it was brought to a halt by a light pole blocking all lanes.

Pictures showed a light pole seemingly having collapsed across two northbound lanes under the Bader Drive overbridge.

However, police arrived at the scene and quickly cleared the light pole from the motorway lanes, the NZ Transport Agency said in a tweet.

"All northbound lanes are now open," it said.

"Expect minor delays as congestion eases through area."