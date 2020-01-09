One person has died after a tree has fallen on them in a Gisborne forestry operation.

Emergency services are at the scene, located on Mata Rd in Raukumara, after they were called at 12.19pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald that one person had died.

WorkSafe had also been notified of a forestry fatality in Ruatoria, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be," she said.

