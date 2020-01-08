Many have watched in horror as the devastation of the Australian bush fires unfolds, yet one Tauranga girl has taken it a step further by packing her bags to fly across the Tasman in a bid to help.

Abbey Pogan, 23, was heartbroken to see the destruction and loss of wildlife that the blazes had caused, and as a qualified vet nurse has pledged to do whatever she can.

Pogan said she could not imagine what the farmers, communities and wildlife were going through and wanted to do whatever she could to help out.

"I just want to do what I can, where I can ... little things can make a huge difference to those affected."

Pogan had originally planned to go and work in the wildlife clinics to help severely burnt animals like koalas and wombats, however she said the need fell elsewhere.

Many clinics were full of volunteers but were lacking in supplies, so Pogan made it her mission to gather as many as she could. This was where local business Vet Post came in and gathered $12,500 worth of donations and a whole container of supplies to take over.

Pogan will head over with the owner to distribute the supplies to wildlife clinics across the country.

Not only that, she had also arranged to help rescue wildlife from fire zones and work in local evacuation centres for domesticated pets.

Abbey Pogan was heartbroken to see the destruction and loss of wildlife that the blazes had caused. Photo / Supplied

The pair planned to head over to Melbourne next week and pick up a car to drive across the country.

So far, Pogan had raised more than $1200 that she had hoped to buy more supplies with for the clinics. She was still looking for sponsorship for her flights, which were expected to be quite expensive with the current conditions and short notice.

She planned to be over there for about two weeks.

Meanwhile, in Rotorua, a drop-off point for donations for animals affected by the Australian bush fires had been established at Champions Equestrian Supplies at 18 Old Taupo Rd.

Animal care products would be sent over to help those that had injured and sick animals plus any gear lost. Brand new items required included haynets, towels, brushes, hoof trimmers, feeding bottles and much more.