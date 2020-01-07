

After winning last year's Hawke's Bay Today summer photo competition, Molly Simon has set her sights on a career in photography.

The 13-year-old said she has always had a passion for photography, but now has her eyes on a career in the digital arts.

"I have always loved photography," she said. "I love the outdoors, so I love taking my camera on bush walks, to the beach, through gardens, to the zoo."

Molly, who will study photography when starting at Havelock North High School later this month, won a $1400 prize package that included a Canon 200D camera, a 18mm-55mm Canon lens and a voucher for 1000 prints.

She won the Hawke's Bay Today Canon Harvey Norman Summer Photo Competition in 2019 for a photograph at Blackhead Beach.

Since then she's begun a project which has seen her take hundreds of photos.

Molly Simon's winning photograph from the Hawke's Bay Today Canon Harvey Norman Summer Photo Competition 2019.

"I was part of a challenge where you had to do 20 hours of community service, an outdoor activity and a passion project. And my passion project was photography," she said.

"At the end of the project I made a wall mural of all the photos that I had taken. We got lots of free prints from Harvey Norman so we have picked about 70 so far, but I have even more to add now."

She added: "I take the camera everywhere I think there would be a good photo opportunity. I just love to capture the moment. I like taking photos of people, but more landscapes and nature."

Molly Simon has encouraged everybody to take up photogparahy. Photo / Warren Buckland

Molly's mother, Nicole Simon, said she couldn't be prouder, describing her daughter as "a real talent".

"We were super excited when she won," she said. "We knew she wanted a new camera, but we didn't want to spend heaps of money on one because she was only just starting out.

"She would take photos on her phone or other people's cameras at every opportunity.

Nicole added: "This could be the start of her photography career. Who's to say what will happen, but she is so young and has a talent."

Molly Simon's 2019 photo portfolio includes scenics and portraits of people.

Whether you are just starting out with your phone or our very own Warren Buckland, Molly said no matter what level of experience you have, photography is for anyone.

"If anybody is considering doing photography or entering the competition I'd say just do it," she said. "Even if it doesn't look like it's going to be a good photo, just take it.

"Whenever we go somewhere like up the peak or to the beach I take my camera. But I also use my phone if I think there's a cool opportunity for a photo and don't have my camera on me."

Molly added: "Photography is pretty awesome."