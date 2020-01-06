Police have named a young man they are hunting in relation to a shooting in Christchurch over the weekend.

Jesse Grimwood, 22, is being sought by police after a 29-year-old man was shot on Sunday night, about 8.30pm, in the suburb of Woolston.

The victim was shot once in the shoulder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police today released a photo of Grimwood and named him as the man they are looking for.

Members of the public are being warned not to go near him if they see him.

"Grimwood should not be approached," police said.

"If you see him, please call 111."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Police immediately on 111 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.