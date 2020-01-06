An Alexandra couple are looking forward to extending a planned holiday after winning $1million with Lotto first division on Saturday.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, have been playing their own numbers with Lotto since it started in 1987 and were shocked to find that they were the $1million winners last weekend.

"We have played our own numbers from day dot," the man said.

"We've won a few smaller amounts here and there, but nothing like this.''

The couple checked their ticket while eating breakfast on Sunday morning.

"I checked the ticket on the Lotto NZ App and major prize popped up on the screen. I was stunned," the woman said.

"I just stared at my phone in disbelief.

"I turned the phone to my husband to look at and we were both just silent."

The couple are looking forward to extending an upcoming overseas holiday.

"We were already planning a pretty amazing overseas trip.

"Nothing is booked yet so this will help speed up the process," the man said.

The wait continues for a Lotto ticket holder to claim their $17million prize.

The Powerball ticket was bought at the Market Store in Twizel for the December 28 draw.