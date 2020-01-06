In five days, more than $31,000 has been donated to Givealittle pages set up to help the Australian bush fire relief efforts.

The New Zealand-based crowdfunding website last night set up a dedicated link - dubbed "Support For Australia" - showcasing all the pages that have been created to help those affected by fires across the Tasman.

As of this morning, 11 pages had been set up by businesses and individuals calling on people to give generously to the relief effort.

Just before 7am, a total of $31,300 had been donated overall.

The pages aim to help different parts of the community now heavily affected - from the firefighters on the ground and volunteer crews to wildlife rescue and treatment groups helping to save animals caught up in the horrific blazes.

One of the pages has been set up by a young man who is due to celebrate a birthday, but would like friends and family to instead donate to the cause.

Kiwi firefighters have headed to Australia to help quell the bush fires. Photo / Getty

Braydon Narbey, of Christchurch, wrote: "The volunteer firefighters have given up so much of their time, their health and potentially their lives; that I feel stirred to give up my birthday this year to help them out.

"I don't need socks or Lynx or material things and I would rather donate the money that would have been spent to a cause that really needs our help right now.

"I'm asking that we redirect the funds towards something significant and make a difference together."

Another - set up five days ago - has already raised almost $13,000.

A page set up to help the Mallacoota Wildlife Shelter - based in the town now famous for its red skies - has reeled in almost $9000 in two days.

The fundraising efforts come as more than 20 New Zealand firefighters head over to help to battle the fires that continue to devastate parts of Australia.

To donate to one of the Givealittle pages, visit: Support For Australia.