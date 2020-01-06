One person has serious injuries after being struck by a falling tree in Dunedin.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to Albany St at 3.47pm.

One patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, she said.

Meanwhile, Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust chief pilot Graeme Gale said the rescue helicopter was landing at the Kitchener St heli-pad, rather than the Dunedin Hospital one, due to the ''challenging'' conditions.

That happened one or twice a year, he said.

''We're just making sure everyone's safe.''