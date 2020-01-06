A fire has broken out in Fernhill, Hawke's Bay, forcing police to divert traffic from the scene.

Police are warning people to stay away from the area as smoke is thick at the area the State Highway 50 bridge in Fernhill near the Ngaruroro River.

A blockade set up on State Highway 50. Photo / Christian Fuller

Hawke's Bay Today understands a helicopter is on its way to the scene to help bring it under control.

The fire in Fernhill follows a separate large forest fire north of Napier, which continues to burn. 65 firefighters are tasked with fighting that fire.

