A Kiwi hit while walking home from a New Year's party in Brisbane has had his life support switched off.

Kromwell Hayward, 22, had only just moved to Australia to start a new life to get over the death of his best mate.

But he was hit by a car about 3am on New Year's Day while walking home from a party and has been in a critical condition fighting for his life ever since.

His brother, Drew West, today shared "with a heavy heart" that Hayward had passed away.

"Today at approximately 11.30am the decision was made to turn off Kromwell's life support and lay our brother to rest."

West set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family as he feared their last minute flights to be by his bedside, accommodation, arrangements to return Hayward to New Zealand and other costs would be hard to bear.

In just a few days, almost $6500 was raised.

In a Facebook post West thanked everyone for their support and said Hayward would be greatly missed.

"On behalf of both families we would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love and support and for every kind donation you have made (and are continuing to make) to the fund.

"This has significantly lightened the financial burden of making arrangements for Kromwell's passing."

People who donated have left messages of support for Hayward's family on the fundraising page.

One woman said she wanted to support his mother and family "doing through this tragic situation.

"Nothing worst than surviving a son or daughter.

"Small contributions help, make me feel I am closer to her, sharing the family pain in this difficult time."

Another person said Hayward was a "very much loved friend" of their son.

"He holds a very special place in all of our hearts here, and we love him immensely."

West told the Herald that his brother grew up in Rotorua but recently moved to Brisbane to live with his older sister.

Kromwell Hayward, who died after being hit by a car in Australia, grew up in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Hayward was struggling to get over the death of his cousin and best friend, Hendrix Hayward, who died in August in 2016.

Hayward was living with his cousin and best friend Hendrix Hayward, and his aunt in Perth when his cousin fell off his skateboard while being towed by a car, known as "skitching".

Hendrix was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died after his family had to turn off life support.

West said it was a "crazy" something similar happened to Hayward.

"It hit him really hard when my cousin died. It turned my brother into a depression.

"He never really recovered from it and it's so crazy that it would happen to him a few years later."

West said he set up the GoFundMe page because he didn't want his family members to go into debt.

"I feel pretty helpless here in New Zealand and I thought that would be the one thing I could do to help people."