The effects of the bushfires in Australia can be seen in New Zealand this afternoon, with a sepia-coloured filter lying over the sky.

In Auckland, an overcast sky has dulled in the last hour, with many people taking to social media in awe.

"It's eerie and scary," one person wrote on Twitter.

"There's an orange tinge in the sky and it's heartbreaking," said another.

It’s 2pm in Auckland yet it feels like the sun is about to set. An eerie, dark orange tinted sky filled with smoke from the #Australia bushfires over 2000km away.

Climate Change Knows No Borders pic.twitter.com/HtoTLLXQOX — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 5, 2020

The smoke was driven over New Zealand by an upper-level jet of westerly winds, MetService reported.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said as long as the fires continue, it was likely the smoke could impact our skies again.

"Hazy orange skies giving a taste of what is being seen in Australia were brought to our shores by northwest winds," Crabtree said.

"As long as these fires continue, it's not unreasonable to expect a repeat of New Year's day when the winds are blowing the right direction."

Yellow-tinged light taken at 2.25pm in Remuera, Auckland, no filter. Thinking of all the Australians affected by the #bushfires pic.twitter.com/TTIhftT2qd — Adele Print (@adeleprint1) January 5, 2020

West Auckland, now, no filter ... pic.twitter.com/nEubBaPKFp — Stephen Streat (@stephen_streat) January 5, 2020

Things have turned yellow here in Auckland from the Australian fires. Crazy. These pics don't have any filters on them pic.twitter.com/vJ8ForwO6A — Neale Forrest (@NealeForrest) January 5, 2020

This is auckland right now. pic.twitter.com/aH6BfWrizh — Luke Andrew (@nzflyer) January 5, 2020

Skies will be starting to turn orange in the North Island as bushfire smoke moves across. ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/DJ6VTNklBp — MetService (@MetService) January 5, 2020

“Trumpian orange” sky here in Mangere East pic.twitter.com/mIhLbQ5fFS — Nikki (@NigglePuff) January 5, 2020

The gloomy weather would likely thicken later today, WeatherWatch.co.nz reported.

"There is a windy Southern Ocean change arriving today in the South Island and Monday and Tuesday nationwide which should clear the air over New Zealand," WeatherWatch.co.nz said.

"However smoke in the skies is only likely to thicken up over the next few hours."