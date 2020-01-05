The effects of the bushfires in Australia can be seen in New Zealand this afternoon, with a sepia-coloured filter lying over the sky.
In Auckland, an overcast sky has dulled in the last hour, with many people taking to social media in awe.
"It's eerie and scary," one person wrote on Twitter.
"There's an orange tinge in the sky and it's heartbreaking," said another.
The smoke was driven over New Zealand by an upper-level jet of westerly winds, MetService reported.
MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said as long as the fires continue, it was likely the smoke could impact our skies again.
"Hazy orange skies giving a taste of what is being seen in Australia were brought to our shores by northwest winds," Crabtree said.
"As long as these fires continue, it's not unreasonable to expect a repeat of New Year's day when the winds are blowing the right direction."
The gloomy weather would likely thicken later today, WeatherWatch.co.nz reported.
"There is a windy Southern Ocean change arriving today in the South Island and Monday and Tuesday nationwide which should clear the air over New Zealand," WeatherWatch.co.nz said.
"However smoke in the skies is only likely to thicken up over the next few hours."