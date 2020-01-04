Two people have reportedly gone missing in the Kaituna River near Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, this evening.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are all responding to the incident which was reported to police at 6.53pm, a police spokesman said.

Reports suggested two people in the water had gone missing.

The Kaituna River runs out towards the Bay of Plenty through the Maketu Estuary, east of Tauranga.

According to MetService, there are 16km/h westerly winds at Maketu in the area with a wave height of 0.8 metres and set faces of 1.1 metres.

The swell is coming from a northerly direction and has a height of 0.6 metres.

More to come.