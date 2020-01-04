A person has died in a garage fire in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Police said emergency services were called to an Elizabeth St address at 6.45am on Saturday where a person was found dead.

"Police and Fire and Emergency are working to understand the circumstances of the death, however initial indications are that the person died following a fire in a garage at the address," a police spokeswoman said.

Police had first thought it was a case of self-harm, but now believe it was an accidental fire.