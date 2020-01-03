A pod of pilot whales has stranded in the Coromandel.

A number of pilot whales have stranded on Matarangi Spit, and cannot be refloated until high tide at 3pm. Some have already died.

Locals and holidaymakers have rushed to the scene with blankets and buckets of water.

Some of the whales have not survived. Photo / Megan Norcross

A spokeswoman for the Department of Conservation said it had received a report of 10 pilot whales being stranded at the end of Matarangi sandspit.

A team was on the way there, and there was no further information available at this time, including whether the whales were dead or alive.

Daren Grover, general manager of the charity Project Jonah, said care needed to be taken around the animals. People should avoid going anywhere near the animal's tails, and not try to move them or drag them towards the water.

"Our concerns are to ensure that people do the right thing around the animals that have survived - we believe at least several of them are still alive, We have some trained volunteer medics who are on the road there."

The scene on Matarangi Spit. Photo / Megan Norcross

The next chance to refloat the animals would be at the 3pm high tide, Grover said.

"We have a few watch words that we ask people to consider, and that is to keep them cool, to help them be comfortable and to work calmly around them...keep any small, yappy dogs away, and we don't want any toddlers or children in amongst the whales because it can be unsafe.

"These are highly-stressed animals out of their natural environment. Please respect the whales and any instructions you are given by authorities on the beach, it will give these animals the best chance of surviving."

Grover said pilot whales and dolphins were "pretty robust species" that could survive for as long as several days on the beach.

Department of Conservation staff are on the scene. Photo / Megan Norcross

"That's not to say there might be an underlying issue like an illness...we will be responding as if our opportunity is to refloat them this afternoon."

More species came closer to shore at this time of year, Grover said, including pilot whales. They may have been caught out by tides, including when chasing prey or fleeing predators themselves.

"It could simply be that one or two in the pod are old, and if they are old they want to take their last few breaths without struggle so they come up on the beach, but they have a strong herding instinct that will kick in and lead to events happening like this one this morning."