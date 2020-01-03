A motorist who plunged 30 metres down a cliff near Havelock, Marlborough has been transported to Nelson Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident took place on State Highway 6 near Wilsons Rd, Havelock, around 2.30pm.

One person was treated for injuries following the crash which also resulted in the temporary closure of the northbound lane of State Highway 6.

It was closed until around 5pm when the NZ Transport Agency reported on Twitter until the crash had been cleared.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald it was believed there was only one motorist inside the vehicle when it went off the cliff.

St John confirmed online a helicopter had been dispatched to the incident and that the patient was later transported to Nelson Hospital.

Traffic was blocked following the Lower Kaimai crash. Photo / Natalie Akoorie

Meanwhile, Aaron Scott Lester, of Te Puke, was named as the person who died following a crash on SH29 in Lower Kaimai by police.

The 48-year-old died in hospital on December 31 and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Lester died after two trucks collided. A motorist told the Herald a truck failed to take a bend in the road and went up a bank - a second truck travelling behind also failed to take the bend and crashed into the first truck, pushing it down the bank.

A St John spokesperson said one person had been taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries.