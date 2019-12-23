Emergency services are at the scene of a two-truck crash in the Bay of Plenty.

A motorist near the accident on State Highway 29 in the lower Kaimai Ranges said a truck had failed to take a bend in the road and went up a bank.

Another truck travelling behind couldn't stop in time and crashed into the truck, pushing it down the bank.

The driver was initially trapped in their vehicle, but a Fire and Emergency spokesman told the Herald they had since been freed.

A St John's spokesperson said one person had been taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokeswoman said motorists should avoid the area as both lanes are blocked.

Diversions are in place from Cambridge St to Pori Rd.

A motorist said traffic was "horrendous".