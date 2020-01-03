COMMENT

Andy Foster is grappling with the cost of Sir Peter Jackson's companies bankrolling half of his mayoral campaign.

That $30,000 and the name recognition the famous filmmaker brought was pivotal to Foster's success, but it's less helpful now he's in office.

Whether it's Shelly Bay, a movie museum, or a military museum, the new mayor has an awkward question on his hands.

Is there a Jackson link?

Just how awkward Foster is finding that question couldn't be exemplified more clearly than when he was interviewed by the Herald this week about his mooting of a national military museum.

He was asked whether Jackson would be involved with any museum considering his work on the Great War Exhibition and the fact he has a personal collection of war memorabilia.

Foster responded with a 6.3 second pause before saying "next question".

Advertisement

It appears the new mayor is struggling to come up with a way to deflect the Jackson question but he better drum up a line quickly because it's not about to go away.

Foster has a conundrum. His views on the likes of Shelly Bay have been voiced for years independently of Jackson - there is no doubt about that, but a campaign cash injection from the filmmaker has made some people feel uncomfortable.

There are two sides to any argument and the other side of this one is that Foster's relationship with Jackson is a good thing for the city.

Former one-term Labour mayor Justin Lester couldn't get a movie museum across the line with Jackson after a "mutually-agreed parting of the ways".

Jackson also slammed Lester in a searing email after an invitation to discuss the controversial Shelly Bay development.

By contrast Jackson has described Foster as a man with "moral integrity".

Foster's appointment could be seen as a chance for Wellington City Council to turn a leaf with the filmmaker.

Councillor Diane Calvert seems to be of the view the city should take the help where it can get it.

"We're a small country, we're a small city, we've got to leverage off the networks there are and sometimes that might look like the Peter Jackson link crops up quite a bit but I'm not going to cut my nose to spite my face."

Advertisement

The Herald sent an information request to the council asking for correspondence about any conflicts of interest the new mayor may have.

There was none.

Money isn't everything on the campaign trail but it does count for something.

It means Wellingtonians will continue to raise questions about Jackson's links to Foster's visions, especially after Lester's term was painted as one working for the Beehive and not the city.