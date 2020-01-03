After 25 years of basic campsite living, Robyn and Bruce Longstaff have given in to the modern way of life.

The Dannevirke couple, who have been holidaying at Te Awanga Point Holiday Park since the late 90s, have set up internet access and installed a functioning television for the first time.

"We are what you'd call permanent weekenders, so we come out here every other weekend in the summer and then we have our annual leave here for a couple of weeks," Robyn Longstaff said.

"We have internet access through our phones this year for the first time after our son set it up. And he also set Chromecast for us, so we can get things from our phone to the TV. We can watch movies now, if we want to."

Robyn added: "We started off with the old school approach with our kids when they were younger. But as time progressed, we built a permanent structure and thought it was time to modernise it."

However, the Hawke's Bay couple, who first pitched a spot at the beachfront camp grounds a quarter of a decade ago, said nothing beats the old fashioned camping entertainment.

"Having a TV is nice, but we have no need for it," Bruce said. "It is there if it's pouring with rain, but we tend not to use that option.

"For us, being in a motor camp is about making friends with the people around you, have a drink and socialise."

Bruce added: "We've been coming to this camp for around 25 years from when the kids were little to now and when they're 30 and 28."

Sharon Anseley and Justin Anseley, from Auckland, staying at the Te Awanga Point holiday Park on the Cape Coast. Photo / Paul Taylor

While Robyn and Bruce favour the old school approach, friendly campsite neighbours Sharon and Justin Anseley prefer a more technologically advanced approach to camping.



The Auckland-based couple, who are on an inaugural three-week family vacation around the North Island, recently purchased a "fully self-contained motorhome with all the extras."

"Friends of ours told us about their retro motorhome, but we want the big screens, air conditioning and oven," Sharon said.

"There's convenience and comfort in being able to plug into power, have a shower and use the washing machine. It's got three burners, a fridge, a freezer, a grill – it's great.

"My husband first said he didn't want to spend too much money, but if you want to be comfortable you have to increase the budget."

Sharon added: "It is literally a house on wheels. It's really comfortable."

Te Awanga Point Holiday Park, at the mouth of the Maraetotara River on Kuku St, has more than 60 sites to pitch, with surf casting, surfing spots and safe swimming in the lagoon and river available.

Jamie McIntyre, a Te Awanga resident and frequent campsite attendee, makes regular use of the fishing availabilities but insists camping isn't about technology.

"Camping for me is about doing some fishing and cooking it all on the cooker," he said.

"We bring the kids here to get off-grid a little bit. Camping is a tent, maybe a table and some chairs – but that's it. Power, a couch and so on, that isn't really camping for me."

Despite the repeated visits to the site, McIntyre refuses to upgrade his set up.

"It is about taking away all the luxuries you have at home," he said. "The only luxury I have is an air mattress.

"I'd preferably come out here, away from service or anything like that. That is better as you're away from the day-to-day grind - away from it all."