Hawke's Bay temperatures reached forecasted highs this week despite the possibility smoke from Australia could cool the region down.

On Thursday, MetService suggested smoke sitting across the North Island was thick enough that temperatures might drop as a result.

However, on Friday MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the high in Hawke's Bay had reached forecast levels.

"Maximum temperatures for the day yesterday were pretty much what we were forecasting the day before, within that degree or two."

However, he said the smoke was thickest in the morning and had thinned out by the afternoon, which is typically the warmest time of day, allowing the sun to come through with its regular force.

"It is certainly plausible that there could have been a small effect on morning temperatures."

He said he did not believe the effects would have been particularly significant.

While the smoke has been clearing as a front moves up the country, Hines said more could possibly be brought across the Tasman on Sunday, however it would be unlikely to be as significant as that seen in the first few days of 2020.

He said smoke is bought across by north-westerly winds, as they bring it over from the east coast of Australia.

"We get that windflow briefly during the weekend.

"The possibility is that during Sunday we could get a bit more smoke pushing over our shores."

By Monday, the smoke is likely to clear again as the winds change to the south-west.

Sunrise on January 3, at Te Awanga. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hines said, like on a cloudy day, it is important to wear sunscreen if you are out and about when there is smoke in the sky.

"I would suggest that at this time of year you would be wanting sunscreen, regardless of what the sky looks like."

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay Regional Council said its monitoring had not picked up any anomalies in air quality due to the smoke.

Hawke's Bay can expect a drop in temperatures on Saturday, due to a southerly flow, with MetService forecasting a high of 23C.

Hines said there would likely be cloud in the sky, but a low risk of showers.

"On Sunday, as I mentioned earlier, we do have more of a north-west flow moving on to the country, so temperatures will be back up."

He said it would likely be windier, especially in the evening, with possible late rainfall and a high of 26C.

He said Monday could be a bit wet in the morning, but should clear up by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have settled weather.