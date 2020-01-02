Wellington City Council has sent roading engineers to check on what appears to be an extremely narrow cycle lane painted on a central city street.

A person posted on social media after noticing the lane about 20cm wide painted on Willeston Street, just off Willis Street, part of the city's golden mile that makes up the CBD and entertainment districts along four main thoroughfares.

Here is @WgtnCC attempt for World record: narrowest cycle lane. pic.twitter.com/tZooZSbPt1 — 10x potato eater. (@BR3NDA) December 30, 2019

Even the Wellington City Council agrees that the 20-centimetre-wide painted cycle lane looks a bit weird.

A spokesperson told Newstalk ZB says the cycleway on Greys Ave hasn't been finished properly - and contractors will be asked to widen the route as soon as possible.

Skeleton crews over the holiday period meant it couldn't be fixed sooner.

