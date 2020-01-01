A jet ski at the centre of a nearly three-hour search had sunk after overheating.

The jet ski was handed back to its "extremely thankful" owner who searchers at one point feared had drowned.

Searchers scoured the sea off Marine Parade on Wednesday after two members of the public reported someone screaming for help about 7.40am, and noticed an object in the water about 500-600 metres from the shore.

Police, Hawke's Bay Coastguard and two pilots aboard a Hawke's Bay Rescue Electricity Trust chopper searched the coast, unaware that the jet ski rider had been pulled from the ocean by a boatie and brought to shore.

Hawke's Bay Coastguard skipper Henry van Tuel said it appeared the jet ski sank, after its owner had stopped because it was overheating.

"The vehicle was in near brand new condition and had a recent service so it came as a bit of a surprise to him for it to just play up like that."

Van Tuel said the jet ski was returned to the man, who was thankful and seemed a little overwhelmed by the experience.

"I didn't have much of a chat with him because he had talked to police at the scene for 15 minutes or so and the last thing he needed was the same thing said to him by the Coastguard," van Tuel said.

"From what I saw though he was extremely thankful and had nothing but praise for all the help he had received and with everything going on and him noticing all the people involved in the search, [he] seemed to be a bit overwhelmed more than anything."

The search was extensive. Photo / Paul Taylor

Searchers initially feared the worst, and had identified the prevailing currents using a buoy, and then searched the area accordingly.

After an unsuccessful search Coastguard returned to shore with the strong belief that the man was no longer in the water, and had this confirmed by police shortly after.

On Wednesday, Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said the search mission had cost the trust the "best part of $10,000".

"We searched for an hour and a half and the cost is roughly $6000 per hour of searching, so that is almost $10,000," he said.

"We went out with two pilots, because two sets of eyes are always better than one, and a paramedic. We also took all of our water rescue stuff.

"He was picked up by a nearby boat and taken back in, but nobody ever bothered to let us know he'd been recovered," Wilmot said.

Van Tuel said there were several things people could do to keep safe on the water this summer, including checking the weather, and always carrying waterproof communication, such as a VHF radio and a cellphone.

Police confirmed that they were no longer involved with the incident but said that people needed to always be prepared when heading out on to the water.

"When going out on the water it's important to check you've got your gear before leaving - this includes lifejackets," a police spokeswoman said.



"Additionally, if you're able to you should keep a mobile phone in a plastic bag on your person so you can call for help if you find yourself in the water."