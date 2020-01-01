One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after reportedly collapsing at a Bay Dreams park-and-ride bus stop in Pāpāmoa

And a second person has been found "seriously ill" on the side of the road elsewhere in Pāpāmoa.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was being taken to Tauranga Hospital, at 12.40pm.

A passer-by said there was a Bay Dreams park-and-ride bus stop "teeming with people" across the road an unmanned Gull service station.

Advertisement

He understood a person had been taken away in an ambulance after collapsing.

An ambulance and a police car were at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was a medical event, so he had no comment to make on the matter.

A police spokeswoman said the emergency was brought to their attention by St John at 12.10pm.

A Bay Dreams spokeswoman declined to comment.

Shortly before 3pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed officers had been called to Pāpāpmoa Beach Road where a person had been found "seriously ill".

It appeared a member of the public had called emergency services after finding the person ill on the side of the road between Golden Sands Drive and Short Place.

Paramedics were tending to the person. The circumstances of how the person came to be ill are not known.

Advertisement

More than 30,000 people are expected to head to Bay Dreams at Trustpower Stadium in Mount Maunganui today.

Huge queues formed at the venue this morning as festival-goers waited for the gates to open.

Free buses have been put on for ticket-holders, with park-and-ride stations in Parton Road, Kawaka St, the CBD and Toi-Ohomai's Windermere campus.